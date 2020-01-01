MPD seeks help to ID, locate suspect wanted for stabbing 2 women

MILWAUKEE — MPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for the stabbing of two women near Fratney and Meinecke on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Officials say the suspect entered the victims’ residence around 10:20 p.m. on that Saturday and made demands. The suspect then began to stab both victims multiple times before leaving the residence with one of the victim’s property. The suspect was later captured on video in the area of 49th and Lisbon.

The suspect is described as a male, black, in his early 30s, about 6′ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, light pants, and black and white tennis shoes. His vehicle is believed to be a red 1995-1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224–TIPS (8477).

43.062054 -87.901629