DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Blake Martinez #50 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after making a fourth quarter interception off the pass from David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions (not in photo) at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Packers LB Blake Martinez sets single-season franchise tackles record with 203
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 1 that linebacker Blake Martinez has set the single-season franchise tackles record — with 203 tackles during the 2019 regular season.
The previous record was held by linebacker Nick Barnett — who had 194 tackles in the 2005 season.