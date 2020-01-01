× Packers LB Blake Martinez sets single-season franchise tackles record with 203

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 1 that linebacker Blake Martinez has set the single-season franchise tackles record — with 203 tackles during the 2019 regular season.

The previous record was held by linebacker Nick Barnett — who had 194 tackles in the 2005 season.

