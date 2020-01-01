Packers LB Blake Martinez sets single-season franchise tackles record with 203

Posted 12:32 pm, January 1, 2020, by

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Blake Martinez #50 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after making a fourth quarter interception off the pass from David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions (not in photo) at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 1 that linebacker Blake Martinez has set the single-season franchise tackles record — with 203 tackles during the 2019 regular season.

The previous record was held by linebacker Nick Barnett — who had 194 tackles in the 2005 season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.