× TMZ: Nick Gordon, boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies of suspected drug overdose

ORLANDO — Nick Gordon — the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death — died in Florida, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported Wednesday, Jan. 1 Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., shared the news by writing, “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS,” and adding, “All I can do is cry.” He later shared a tribute post with several photos of himself with Gordon.

It appears Gordon was hospitalized for a short time before his death, TMZ reported. Walker said he was at his brother’s bedside and spoke to him in his final moments. Reports said Gordon died of a suspected drug overdose.

Gordon and a friend found Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter face down in a bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015, and she was placed in an induced coma. Brown suffered irreversible brain damage and remained unresponsive, and passed way in hospice care on July 26, 2015.

Bobbi Kristina’s family sued Gordon for wrongful death, and he was found responsible for her death in September 2016 when he no-showed in court. He was ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

He was also under criminal investigation for her death when he was accused of domestic violence with his new girlfriend, but the case was later dropped.

TMZ was told Gordon moved to Orlando a few months ago. He was 30.