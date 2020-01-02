7-year-old Georgia boy taken to emergency room after swallowing Apple AirPod

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — The family of a 7-year-old Georgia boy was forced to seek medical attention after he swallowed an Apple AirPod.

According to WSB-TV, the boy received the AirPods as a Christmas gift. He was holding the device in his mouth by the longer portion when he accidentally swallowed it.

His mother, Kiara Stroud, rushed him to the emergency room where doctors took X-rays of the child.

The doctors could see the wireless earbud sitting below his rib cage.

“We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I’m like, ‘This boy really swallowed his AirPod!’” Stroud told the news outlet.

Doctors assured the family that the boy was fine and decided to let the AirPod make its way out of his body on its own.

Stroud says she is going to stick with old-fashioned headsets until her son gets a little older. She also hopes her story serves as an eye-opener for other parents, saying that she never expected her child to swallow something like this.