Packers Fan Hall of Fame nominees selected, voting now underway

GREEN BAY — Ten finalists have been named in the search for the 22nd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, and voting begins Wednesday for fans to make the selection.

The first professional football team to have a hall of fame, the Green Bay Packers enhanced that distinction in 1998 by establishing a Packers FAN Hall of Fame. It was founded for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

This year’s 10 finalists are:

Dr. Gordon Dammann – Lena, Ill.

Jeff Gasser – Coleman, Wis.

Kari Bernier – Dyersburg, Tenn.

Kathy Fermanich – New London, Wis.

Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.

Carole Gutowski – Green Bay, Wis.

Bob Pinzl – Waukesha, Wis.

Mark Ames – Spruce, Mich.

Bill Hughes – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Roger Cassem – Midlothian, Va.

Fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online by visiting packers.com/fanhof. The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee.

The voting deadline is midnight, Jan. 31, 2020. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in February 2020. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2020 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2020 Packers away game, including game tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.