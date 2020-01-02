Police: 31-year-old man shot near 30th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a local hospital Thursday — a man was brought there after being shot.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 — near 30th and Atkinson. After the shooting, the man was dropped off at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation indicates the victim was driving in his car when people in another car fired shots in his direction. The circumstances and motive of the shooting not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).