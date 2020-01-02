Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The new year is here! Have you decided on what your new year's resolution is for 2020? Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with a few ideas to improve your health and tips on keeping them for the full year.

Resolutions in the New Year that will dramatically improve your health:

Less Soda, More Water

One soda per day dramatically increases your risk for diabetes

Replacing 50 ounces of soda for water can help you lose up to 60 pounds in a year

Cut down on soda by adding sparkling water to soda or consider other caffeinated fizzy beverages like kevita, kombucha, zevia and steaz

Increase water by sipping on it throughout the day, rather than drinking it all at once

Aim for half of your body weight in ounces of water per day

Less Bread, More Butter (grass-fed, organic preferably)

Make sure each plate or snack is filled with a portion of healthy fats, protein, veggies and fruit first. Then add whole food carbs next and try to keep to about ½ cup per meal.

Whole food carbs consist of: wild rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, beans, fruit and lentils

Healthy fats consist of: grass fed butter, extra virgin olive oil, avocado and avocado oil, raw nuts & seeds, pastured eggs, and wild caught fish

Eating your veggies before eating your carbs lowers your blood glucose response by 30% (keeping your blood glucose steady will result in weight loss, more energy, better sleep and a better mood!)

Don’t Eat Less, Eat Less Often

Intermittent fasting is great for weight loss, hormones, disease prevention, gut healing and detoxification

Intermittent fasting is when you refrain from eating or drinking anything with calories for at least 12 hours, up to 15-16 hours. For example: done eating by 6:30 pm, eat again at 8:30 am.

Water, black coffee and herbal teas are approved during fasting window

Please consult your medical provider before intermittent fasting if you are on medications

For more information, tips and tricks, visit Paige on social media at: Practical Paige (facebook) @practical_paige (Instagram).

To work with Paige, visit: www.totalhealthinc.com