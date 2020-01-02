MILWAUKEE -- The new year is here! Have you decided on what your new year's resolution is for 2020? Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with a few ideas to improve your health and tips on keeping them for the full year.
Resolutions in the New Year that will dramatically improve your health:
- Less Soda, More Water
- One soda per day dramatically increases your risk for diabetes
- Replacing 50 ounces of soda for water can help you lose up to 60 pounds in a year
- Cut down on soda by adding sparkling water to soda or consider other caffeinated fizzy beverages like kevita, kombucha, zevia and steaz
- Increase water by sipping on it throughout the day, rather than drinking it all at once
- Aim for half of your body weight in ounces of water per day
- Less Bread, More Butter (grass-fed, organic preferably)
- Make sure each plate or snack is filled with a portion of healthy fats, protein, veggies and fruit first. Then add whole food carbs next and try to keep to about ½ cup per meal.
- Whole food carbs consist of: wild rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, beans, fruit and lentils
- Healthy fats consist of: grass fed butter, extra virgin olive oil, avocado and avocado oil, raw nuts & seeds, pastured eggs, and wild caught fish
- Eating your veggies before eating your carbs lowers your blood glucose response by 30% (keeping your blood glucose steady will result in weight loss, more energy, better sleep and a better mood!)
- Don’t Eat Less, Eat Less Often
- Intermittent fasting is great for weight loss, hormones, disease prevention, gut healing and detoxification
- Intermittent fasting is when you refrain from eating or drinking anything with calories for at least 12 hours, up to 15-16 hours. For example: done eating by 6:30 pm, eat again at 8:30 am.
- Water, black coffee and herbal teas are approved during fasting window
- Please consult your medical provider before intermittent fasting if you are on medications
For more information, tips and tricks, visit Paige on social media at: Practical Paige (facebook) @practical_paige (Instagram).
To work with Paige, visit: www.totalhealthinc.com