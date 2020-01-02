‘You are special:’ Patient at Children’s Wisconsin receives message from WWE’s Johnny Gargano

Posted 11:53 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 11:55AM, January 2, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A patient at Children’s Wisconsin received an uplifting message from a person special to her — WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, Jessie has been in the hospital since Nov. 4 battling serious infections at the pediatric intensive care unit. Knowing how difficult this has been for Jessie, one of her primary nurses reached out to Gargano for words of encouragement. What you see below is the message Gargano returned — and below that, Jessie’s precious reaction.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.