‘You are special:’ Patient at Children’s Wisconsin receives message from WWE’s Johnny Gargano

MILWAUKEE — A patient at Children’s Wisconsin received an uplifting message from a person special to her — WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, Jessie has been in the hospital since Nov. 4 battling serious infections at the pediatric intensive care unit. Knowing how difficult this has been for Jessie, one of her primary nurses reached out to Gargano for words of encouragement. What you see below is the message Gargano returned — and below that, Jessie’s precious reaction.

