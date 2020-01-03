Company donates over 2,000 pounds of food to local food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A local food pantry is getting a big donation to start off the new year. It all comes from a company that donated over 2,000 pounds of food.

The donation was dropped off Jan. 3 at the Falls Area Food Pantry. It came from employees of Storage Battery Systems.

The company held a food drive over the holiday season and says they're proud of the generosity of their employees. The company hopes the donation will help people after the busy holiday season, too.

"You know a lot of people give during the holidays, and we wanted to extend that giving well beyond the holidays," says Mike Hagen of Storage Battery Systems. "The food pantry is a great community provider to much more than just Menomonee Falls and we thought this was our best way to do that."

The food pantry served over 600 families last year in the Menomonee Falls and Germantown areas. They hope that today's donation can help even more people in 2020.