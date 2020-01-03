Former Tomah, Kettle Moraine HS principal charged with child enticement, possession of child porn

MILWAUKEE — David Hay, the New York man arrested by Neenah police for internet crimes against children, has been charged. Investigators from the Neenah Police Department arrested a Hay on Sunday, Dec. 29 following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. Records showed his Wisconsin ties run deep.

According to the complaint, starting in July 2019, Hay, a former Wisconsin resident, began corresponding on a popular dating app with “Colton” whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy living in Neenah, Wisconsin. Hay began engaging in sexually explicit conversations with “Colton” and making plans to meet up with the minor to engage in sexual activity.

“Colton” was, in fact, a City of Neenah Police Investigator operating undercover. The complaint alleges that Hay procured a “whirlpool suite” at a Neenah area hotel for the purpose of meeting up with the child for sexual activity.

Following Hay’s arrest, a search of his smartphone revealed sexually explicit images of a former Tomah High School student. Hay was the principal at that school from 2011-2014. Prior to that, he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School for several years.

Hay faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2422(b), and possession of child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B). He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a lifetime of imprisonment if convicted of the enticement charge, and up to 10 years imprisonment if convicted of the child pornography possession charge.

Statement from Patricia F. Deklotz, Ph.D., Superintendent of Kettle Moraine School District: