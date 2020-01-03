Milwaukee Health Department: It’s not too late to get your flu shot

Posted 9:00 am, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:01AM, January 3, 2020

SAN PABLO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Syringes filled with flu vaccine sit on a table during a drive-thru flu shot clinic at Doctors Medical Center on November 6, 2014 in San Pablo, California. Doctors Medical Center hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic offering free vaccines for any community member over the age of 18. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — As flu activity increases in the City of Milwaukee, the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is reminding all residents that it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

According to a news release, from Sept. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019, there have been 131 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the City of Milwaukee. This time last year, there were 17 influenza-associated hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against this potentially serious disease. The flu vaccine reduces flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, hospitalizations, and missed work and school due to flu.

The flu can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik urges residents to take action “Please keep yourself and your families safe by getting vaccinated.”

