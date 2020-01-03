× Packers LT David Bakhtiari named to 4th consecutive AP All-Pro team

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers left tackled was voted second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, the team announced Friday.

It is the fourth consecutive season in which Bakhtiari has been named to the All-Pro team. He earned his first (and only, to date) first-team selection last season.

Bakhtiari was also named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster this season. It was his first such honor, however, he did make the 2016 Pro Bowl as an alternate.

According to Packers.com, Bakhtiari is the second offensive tackle in franchise history to earn All-Pro recognition in consecutive seasons; Forrest Gregg did so in 1959-60 and 1962-67.

Bakhtiari played all 16 games of the Packers regular season in 2019 — the fifth time he’s done so in seven NFL seasons.

He was the Packers’ only representative on the All-Pro first or second teams. However, the following players did receive votes:

Running back Aaron Jones (3 votes; he received all 3 votes as a ‘FLEX’ player, not as a running back)

Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith (9 votes; he also received 1 separate vote as a linebacker)

Linebacker Blake Martinez (4 votes)

Defensive back Tramon Williams (1 vote)

CLICK HERE to see the full NFL first-team and second-team rosters as voted on by the Associated Press.