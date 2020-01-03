Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on southbound I-94 in Kenosha County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, Jan. 3 along southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.

Deputies were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a motorist reported striking an unknown object with their vehicle. Initial reports indicate that a woman was on the interstate and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle just north of Russell Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased woman along the west outside wall of southbound I-94. The driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the accident at 262-605-5100, or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.