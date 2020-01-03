× President Trump: Iranian general killed ‘to stop a war,’ says U.S. ‘ready and prepared’ for any response

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump says he authorized an airstrike that killed Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Thursday.

President Trump stated that the strike was called for because Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on Americans.

“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” President Trump said Friday.

President Trump also said that Soleimani was killed “to stop a war,” and that the U.S. is “ready and prepared” for any response.

Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” President Trump said, adding “a lot of lives would have been saved” if he’d been hunted down years ago.

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing ordered by Trump, defense officials said.

Also Friday, the Pentagon placed an Army brigade in Italy on alert to fly into Lebanon if needed to protect the American Embassy there, part of a series of military moves to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said the U.S. could send 130 to more than 700 troops to Beirut from Italy. The official was not authorized to be identified.

Reinforcements were ordered as U.S. officials said they had compelling intelligence that Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in the U.S. strike early Friday, was planning a significant campaign of violence against the United States.