A complete loss: Fire engulfs Town of Grafton business

January 4, 2020

TOWN of GRAFTON — A Town of Grafton business was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, Jan. 4. Authorities say the glow of the blaze was visible from over a mile away.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a large fire on Arrowhead Road in the Town of Grafton — just east of I-43 — around 3:20 a.m. The Grafton Fire Department responded initially, but 12 other fire departments and two additional agencies were called to the scene for assistance. Officials described the fire as two-alarm with three-alarm water tenders.

Emergency responders found a large storage building completely consumed by the fire. The building was used to store vehicles and equipment for a tree service company — all contents of the building and three trucks were deemed a complete loss.

