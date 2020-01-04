‘A great way to give back:’ MPD officers mingled with families during annual ‘3 Kings Event’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 200 children joined Milwaukee police officers from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 2 for the "Three Kings Event" on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The event was hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization.

The goal of the event was to offer an opportunity for children and families to have positive interactions with officers in the area. They also received a few necessities.

The officers who participated said the event means a lot.

"I think it's a great way for them to give something back and to show that they're appreciated because everyone here has been coming up, thanking us, and all of us mixing together, having a good time," said Captain Paul Lough.

Approximately 60 families received gifts, food, haircuts, and winter clothing.

MPD has organized this event for the past four years.