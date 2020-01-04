Medical examiner called to fatal crash on ramp to Highway 145 northbound

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a fatal crash Saturday, Jan. 4 on the ramp to Highway 145 northbound.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the northbound lanes on WIS 145 at the connector to US 41/45.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Officer reported a closure of the northbound ramp to 124th Street due to a death investigation, unrelated to a crash on Highway 145. Motorists on northbound 145 were being diverted to northbound I-41.

