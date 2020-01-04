× MPD: 1 shot, another injured in incident near 91st and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — One man was shot, another beaten, in an incident near 91st and Appleton on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, Saturday.

Authorities say the incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 4. The shooting victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound and is in critical condition. The battery victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are being investigated by police. No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.