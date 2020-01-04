Officials: 1 injured in accident near 76th and Loomis in Franklin

FRANKLIN — One person was injured in an accident near 76th and Loomis in Franklin early Saturday morning.

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments were called to the accident around 3:45 a.m. Authorities say it was a single-vehicle accident and that the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident and the extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Greendale Police Department and Muskego Police Department assisted with the accident.

FOX6 News was at the scene around 9 a.m. and saw crews still clearing the scene and roads to the scene closed by police — more than five hours after the authorities were called to the accident.