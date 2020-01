GREEN BAY (WLUK) — A plane at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay slid off the taxiway early Saturday morning.

Airport officials said Delta flight 1770 slid off the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 4. They could not confirm if the incident was weather-related, but they did say there were icy conditions at the time. No damage or injuries were reported.

