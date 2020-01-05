Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Bay View charged and on the run, police say

MILWAUKEE — Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez, the man Milwaukee police identified as a person of interest in a fatal Bay View crash, has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of hit and run resulting in death. Authorities say he has not been arrested and continue to ask for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Salazar-Gutierrez, 44, is described by police as 6’1″ tall, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including “Zacateca” across his abdomen.

The victim, 36-year-old Jamie Hanson (her friends call her James), was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. when she was fatally hit on Dec. 24.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez. He was recently criminally charged in connection to the fatal crash that occurred on December 24, 2019, on the 2500 block of South Howell Ave. pic.twitter.com/g1Wea6qMAc — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 5, 2020

According to a criminal complaint released by the Milwaukee Police Department, Salazar-Gutierrez recklessly caused the woman’s death after striking her with his car near Howell and Dover in Bay View on Christmas Eve.

The complaint states that police found her lying on the ground in the area with grave injuries. Medical personnel arrived, but she was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed that she died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit. She had been walking two dogs at the time of the crash; one dog was killed, the other injured.

As part of the investigation, authorities reconstructed the crash and collected multiple damaged vehicle parts from the scene. Based on that part of the investigation, police determined that the car was traveling southbound on Howell, went up onto the sidewalk, hit Hanson, knocked over a light pole and went back on the road — leaving a trail of fluid as it fled.

Cameras from nearby businesses recorded the crash and show a Jeep SUV with a ladder attached to the roof speeding southbound on Howell and traveling on the sidewalk for approximately 100 feet — the length of two houses and yards. The complaint also states that the video shows the vehicle striking her, knocking over the light pole and dragging the pole about 60 feet while getting back on the road. Footage also shows that the vehicle never stopped or even slowed down, police say.

A citizen told police that he was walking near Howell and Lincoln minutes before the crash was reported and saw a Jeep pull over and a man get out to adjust the ladder attached to the roof. That citizen described the man as Hispanic, approximately 45 years old, 5’8″ tall and around 200 pounds — a description that matches Salazar-Gutierrez, according to police. After adjusting the ladder, the citizen told police that the driver sped off southbound on Howell, traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Footage was obtained from Milwaukee County Transit System buses near the time and location of the fatal crash, according to the criminal complaint. That footage showed the vehicle just south of the crash scene with the ladder hanging off its roof. Other footage showed the vehicle headed eastbound on Lincoln Avenue just before the crash. Footage also showed the vehicle parked near 6th and Walnut roughly 10 minutes before the crash. The vehicle was parked near a red SUV.

Police also spoke to a man who claimed to employ Salazar-Gutierrez. That person identified the red SUV as his own and the vehicle involved in the crash as belonging to Salazar-Gutierrez. According to the complaint, the man and Salazar-Gutierrez went to a liquor store in the red SUV, Salazar-Gutierrez bought tequila and then got in the Jeep and drove away alone.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in an alley with damage consistent with the parts recovered at the scene of the crash. Six fingerprints that matched Salazar-Gutierrez were located on the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).