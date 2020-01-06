× 2 kids shot, wounded by motorist after throwing snowballs at passing vehicle

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot Saturday, Jan. 4 after throwing snowballs at passing vehicles in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 7:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 61st Street and Birch Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old girl suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Minutes later a 13-year-old boy was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers immediately applied first aid to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota — and the driver of the vehicle fired shots into the group of kids, striking the two victims.

The Milwaukee Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this incident. Any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.