× AP sources: Former Brewers 1st baseman Eric Thames reaches deal with Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are bringing back reliever Daniel Hudson and adding first baseman Eric Thames.

Each deal was confirmed to the AP by people speaking on condition of anonymity because neither was announced Monday, Jan. 6.

Thames moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. The 33-year-old Thames hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

First baseman Eric Thames and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. First with the agreement was @Britt_Ghiroli and the money @Feinsand. Nationals just keep adding in their effort to repeat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2020

Eric Thames' deal with the Nationals is for $3 million this year and has a $1 million buyout on a mutual option in 2021. Not sure the last time a mutual option was picked up by both sides, but it's been a long time, leaving this likely as a one-year deal for $4 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2020

Hudson was acquired in a trade-deadline swap with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31 and eventually moved into the closer’s role with Washington. He got the final out of the World Series.