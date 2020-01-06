AP sources: Former Brewers 1st baseman Eric Thames reaches deal with Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are bringing back reliever Daniel Hudson and adding first baseman Eric Thames.
Each deal was confirmed to the AP by people speaking on condition of anonymity because neither was announced Monday, Jan. 6.
Thames moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. The 33-year-old Thames hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.
Hudson was acquired in a trade-deadline swap with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31 and eventually moved into the closer’s role with Washington. He got the final out of the World Series.
