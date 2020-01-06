AP sources: Former Brewers 1st baseman Eric Thames reaches deal with Washington Nationals

Posted 7:08 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:11PM, January 6, 2020
Eric Thames (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are bringing back reliever Daniel Hudson and adding first baseman Eric Thames.

Each deal was confirmed to the AP by people speaking on condition of anonymity because neither was announced Monday, Jan. 6.

Thames moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. The 33-year-old Thames hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

Hudson was acquired in a trade-deadline swap with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31 and eventually moved into the closer’s role with Washington. He got the final out of the World Series.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.