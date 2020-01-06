× ‘Critical need:’ Red Cross, NFL team up to offer donors chance win trip to Super Bowl

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets from Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live.

The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Fox Lake

1/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

1/8/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Iron Ridge

2/6/2020: 1:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

1/8/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Randolph

1/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Rubicon

1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Watertown

1/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

1/29/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

1/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

1/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

1/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

1/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

2/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

2/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

Mount Calvary

1/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

2/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Rosendale

1/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

1/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

2/6/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

2/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greenfield

1/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave

Milwaukee

1/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

1/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

1/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

1/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

1/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave

1/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

1/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.

2/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

Oak Creek

1/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

Wauwatosa

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N Swan Blvd.

2/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Mequon

1/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

1/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Union Grove

1/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

1/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

1/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

1/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

2/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Sharon

1/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

1/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

2/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

2/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

2/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

1/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

1/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

2/5/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/14/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bishop’s Woods Office Park, 13555 Bishops Ct, Suite 102

1/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

2/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W Bluemound Rd. Suite H102

Butler

1/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

1/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Nashotah

1/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

2/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Pewaukee

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

1/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/22/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road

1/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue