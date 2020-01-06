Deff-initely Milwaukee: Bringing Hollywood home with John Ridley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native and Academy Award Winner John Ridley has established himself as one of the best writers and thinkers in the entertainment industry. From his Oscar for “12 Years a Slave” to the Emmy-winning series “American Crime” and so many other projects, he’s never shied away from difficult subjects. He’s used his successes in LA to benefit his hometown, opening NO Studios in part of the old Pabst Brewery in October 2018. It’s used as a for-profit home for filmmakers and artists in Milwaukee.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl sits down with Ridley to discuss a wide range in topics from how the entertainment industry has changed in the streaming age, to Ridley’s thoughts on Milwaukee’s future as a hub for TV and movie-making.