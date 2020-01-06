Driver sought after crashing into home while fleeing from Racine deputies

RACINE — Racine police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home near 15th and Flett early Monday morning, Jan. 6. The driver crashed while fleeing for Racine County sheriff’s deputies.

According to police, the vehicle was being pursued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office but they terminated the pursuit.

Once the deputies called off the pursuit — officials say the suspected continued driving recklessly before crashing into the front stairs of a home.

After the crash, the suspect fled the scene.