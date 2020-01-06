Driver sought after crashing into home while fleeing from Racine deputies

Posted 6:06 am, January 6, 2020, by

RACINE — Racine police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home near 15th and Flett early Monday morning, Jan. 6. The driver crashed while fleeing for Racine County sheriff’s deputies.

According to police, the vehicle was being pursued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office but they terminated the pursuit.

Pursuit and crash near 15th and Flett in Racine

Pursuit and crash near 15th and Flett in Racine

Once the deputies called off the pursuit — officials say the suspected continued driving recklessly before crashing into the front stairs of a home.

After the crash, the suspect fled the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.