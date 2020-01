Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX-- Patrick Baldwin JR. is a junior at Sussex Hamilton H.S. He is on the varsity basketball team. Patrick has been playing basketball pretty much his whole life. His father is the head basketball coach at UW Milwaukee. Patrick is one of the highest recruited players in the country. He says his coaching staff is one of the best in the state and has guided him during his time in high school, along with his parents.

Patrick Baldwin JR.

Sussex Hamilton HS

Junior

Basketball