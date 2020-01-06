Prosecutors: Sheboygan man admitted to stealing $38K worth of grandma’s jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- A young man from Sheboygan stole roughly $38,000 from his own grandmother, according to prosecutors, who said Dominic Weber, 18, admitted to it. A felony charge of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000 to $100,000 was filed Dec. 18. Weber's grandmother found her property during a visit to a jewelry store, prosecutors said.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 22, 2019, to report "various items of jewelry" were missing from her residence. The woman told police she "observed no signs of forced entry, leading her to believe that the jewelry was taken by someone who had access to her home," the complaint said. She also noted Weber had her "remote control for her garage door opener until right before (she) noticed the jewelry was missing."

Some of the items that were reported missing included:

Diamond and sapphire bracelet valued at $14,000

"Ballerina" diamond ring valued at $10,000

Diamond marquise ring valued at $10,000

The complaint indicated on Nov. 25, 2019, the victim "recognized her diamond and sapphire bracelet and one of her diamond rings" at a Sheboygan jeweler.

"She's going to a jewelry store -- she sees an item of her jewelry," said Joel Urmanski, Sheboygan County district attorney. "She then says, 'That's mine,' and then law enforcement gets involved. When law enforcement performs a check, the person she suspected, sure enough, had pawned some items."

Records at the jeweler indicated Weber "sold jewelry" to the business on June 11, 2019, and July 11, 2019. The items of jewelry "included two rings, a gold necklace, a pocket watch, and gold earrings."

On Dec. 17, 2019, the criminal complaint said Sheboygan police made contact with Weber. The complaint said he "admitted that he took jewelry from his grandmother's house at least three times and sold it" to the jeweler. He "remembered taking the jewelry from his grandmother's house in March of 2019."

"In cases like this, you never know why people do these things or if someone else is potentially involved," said Urmanski.

FOX6 News stopped by Weber's home and that of his grandmother on Monday, Jan. 6. Neither offered comment. The jewelry store owner said this happens a lot -- and this crime left him out money and jewelry.