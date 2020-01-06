× Shortages force closing of some Illinois pot dispensaries

CHICAGO — Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages.

The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. Although state officials haven’t unveiled sales numbers, dispensary operators say long lines continued in the following days, causing a product shortage.

Jason Erkes says Cresco Labs shut its Sunnyside shops in Chicago, Rockford and Champaign to customers to “reset” and give the staff that has worked five 14-hour days straight a break.