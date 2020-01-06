Tony’s Creepy Crawly Zoo’ is an exciting, dynamic, and theatrical hands-on live insect show’

WALES -- It's been dubbed the world's largest traveling insect show and its creepy-crawly stars are just part of why kids love it. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo.

About Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo (website)

Tony’s Creepy Crawly Zoo is an exciting, dynamic, and theatrical hands-on live insect show that inspires a lifelong love of science and STEAM education in our community’s youth. It empowers students with critical thinking skills and introduces them to an enthralling gateway science that is as accessible as their own backyards.

