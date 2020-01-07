× $150K bond for Delafield man accused of threat that led to courthouse evacuation

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Three felony charges were filed Tuesday, Jan. 7 against a Delafield man accused of making a threat that prompted an evacuation of the Waukesha County Courthouse complex on Monday, Jan. 6.

Jeffrey Ferrick, 55, faces one count of bomb scares, one count of make terrorist threats, and one count of felony bail jumping.

Cash bond was set at $150,000 when Ferrick made his initial appearance in court in Waukesha County Tuesday. Online court records showed conditions of that bond are that he cannot possess any dangerous weapons/firearms/bomb-making materials, and should he be released from custody on bond, a deputy must escort him to his home to seize any firearms. Additionally, the court ruled that he cannot instruct anyone to dispose of any weapons in his home. When he attends court in the future, he must remain in the parking lot and call dispatch in order to be escorted to and from the courthouse by a deputy.

A FOX6 News crew in court reported authorities indicated there were allegedly 17 firearms found in his home Monday night.

Ferrick was due in court Monday — when the complex was evacuated. Online court records showed he had a scheduled status conference Monday at 10 a.m. in a theft case, with a jury trial scheduled for March.

The Waukesha County Courthouse, administrative building, and juvenile center were evacuated Monday morning after FOX6 News called to report information from an anonymous caller who indicated five bombs were placed in the courthouse — and the first was set to go off at 9 a.m. On Monday afternoon, officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department asked for help identifying and locating a person of interest — and they announced an arrest just before 6 p.m.

Officials said the buildings were searched and deemed safe.

Sheriff’s officials said a second call was received at approximately 9:10 a.m. by Waukesha County Communications from an anonymous male providing similar information to the first call.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was requested to assist with a sweep of the affected building.

