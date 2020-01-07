× Fire officials: 1 person dead after fire at Victoria Motel in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Officials say one person is dead after a fire at the Victoria Motel in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Firefighters were dispatched to the motel — and found light smoke in a residential unit. They found and extinguished the fire. Emergency responders found the victim when they arrived on the scene.

The cause of the person’s death is undetermined at this point.

Oak Creek police are now investigating.