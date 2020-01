× Medical examiner called to 72nd and State in Wauwatosa for pedestrian hit by train

WAUWATOSA — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 72nd Street and State Street in Wauwatosa Tuesday night, Jan. 7 — for a crash involving a train and a pedestrian.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim stepped onto the tracks in front of the train in an apparent intentional act.

An investigation was ongoing.