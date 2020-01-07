× Miller Lite dark cans aimed at getting beer drinkers to put down their phones

MILWAUKEE — During the month of January, MillerCoors is offering a dark can of beer, dubbed the “Miller Lite Offline Can” — available at bars nationwide.

It was featured along with the launch fo Miller Lite’s newest campaign in October. The dark can features this message on the back: “A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. Here’s to the original social media. Here’s to the original light beer. It’s Miller Time.”

To get your hands on the can, head to your favorite participating bar, meet up with a group of friends, scan the QR code on the branded table tent, and put your phone down for 30 minutes. When the half-hour is up, you can retrieve your “Offline Can.”

Not willing to part with your phone for 30 minutes?

You can purchase the beer in the dark can for the same price as usual.

Officials noted the limited-edition dark Miller Lite can will be available during the month of January at participating bars nationwide. The dark look “serves as a symbol of going offline,” officials said, noting that the beer inside is the same Miller Lite you know and love.

