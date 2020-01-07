Police: Customer lashes out at McDonald’s worker because it was taking ‘too long to cook the bacon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- An impatient McDonald's customer lashes out at an employee -- getting upset because the bacon she ordered was taking too long to cook. It all went down at the McDonald's location near Highway 100 and Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

"She grabbed my daughter and punched her in the face, the back of the head and slammed her to the ground," said Rachel Howell.

Cellphone video obtained by Greenfield police shows the terrifying moments that the customer lost her patience.

"I'm angry," Howell said.

Howell said her 17-year-old daughter Serena, who did not want her face shown, was working at the McDonald's on Friday, Dec. 27.

"She started getting frustrated because she was waiting so long," Serena Howell said.

Serena guessed the woman waited for about eight minutes. She said the woman became enraged. Serena admits the two exchanged some heated words. But she never expected the woman to walk behind the counter and physically assault her.

"I was scared because it happened so quickly," Serena said.

According to the police report, the customer "was getting upset" because it was "taking them too long to cook the bacon." Police say the customer "went around the counter" and approached the victim. Police say that is when the customer "struck her in the back of the head," "pulled her hair," and "threw her to the ground."

"She easily could have been triggered into a seizure," Rachel Howell said.

Howell told FOX6 News her daughter has epilepsy. Panicked, she rushed to the fast-food restaurant after learning what happened.

In a statement, the McDonald's franchise owner Dion Conn issued the following statement:

"The safety and security of my employees and customers is a top priority. We are working with law enforcement on this matter and ask that any questions be directed to the local authorities. It is our policy to only share surveillance footage with law enforcement."

Still, Howell said she believes more should have been done to protect her daughter in her workplace.

"It's scary. She really could have hurt my daughter," Rachel Howell said.

Greenfield police tell FOX6 News the female customer fled the scene before officers arrived. They say a man she was with actually went inside and got a refund for the food she never received. The customers involved have not been located by police.

As for Serena, she tells FOX6 News she quit her job following this incident.