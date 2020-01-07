LAS VEGAS -- The Consumer Electronics Show is now underway in Las Vegas. There's where we find Rich DeMuro in today's Tech Smart.
There’s a new fridge that lets you grow herbs
-
Robot kitties and smart trash cans are getting buzz at CES 2020
-
I tried on Google and Levi’s Smart Jean Jacket and it’s cool, but not there just yet
-
Consumer Reports gift guide: Holiday home theater
-
Sheriff: Father, daughter abducted, raped woman ‘left to die’ in Mojave Desert
-
Woman’s kidnapping was captured on a home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, police say
-
-
Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April
-
Woman drives motorhome into casino after she’s kicked out
-
Search continues for SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run crash: ‘This shouldn’t have happened’
-
Raiders to partner with casino for new Las Vegas stadium
-
Woman who yelled her captor’s name during kidnapping captured on camera is safe, police say
-
-
‘Good job, ropers!’ Viral video shows cowboys taking down alleged car thief who struck horse trailer in Vegas
-
OJ Simpson sues Las Vegas casino, contends he was defamed
-
Biden warns about Pres. Trump during campaign event in Vegas