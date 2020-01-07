× Wisconsin legislator’s daughter found guilty in woman’s death

GREEN BAY — The daughter of a Wisconsin state legislator was found guilty of supplying drugs killed a pregnant woman and her baby on June 2017.

Cassie Nygren pleaded no contest on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to several charges she faced. But a Wisconsin judge entered guilty pleas instead as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Nygren was found guilty of being party to a first-degree reckless homicide and other charges. Other charges were dismissed, including a first-degree reckless homicide for the baby’s death and neglecting a child.

Nygren is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.