Wisconsin legislator’s daughter found guilty in woman’s death
GREEN BAY — The daughter of a Wisconsin state legislator was found guilty of supplying drugs killed a pregnant woman and her baby on June 2017.
Cassie Nygren pleaded no contest on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to several charges she faced. But a Wisconsin judge entered guilty pleas instead as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Nygren was found guilty of being party to a first-degree reckless homicide and other charges. Other charges were dismissed, including a first-degree reckless homicide for the baby’s death and neglecting a child.
Nygren is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.
