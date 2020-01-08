× Admirals drop 2nd straight in regulation, drop 3-2 decision to Grand Rapids

MILWAUKEE — Daniel Carr and Steven Santini scored goals for the Admirals but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It was the first time all season Milwaukee had dropped back-to-back games in regulation.

The Admirals got on the board first courtesy of Daniel Carr’s 14th goal of the season. Carr came crashing down the slot, took a feed from Freddy Gaudreau and beat Griffins goalie Calvin Pickard at 12:38 of the opening period.

However, the Griffins tied the score when Joe Hicketts’ shot deflected off an Admirals stick and past Connor Ingram with just :37 to play in the first.

Milwaukee picked up a fortuitous bounce of their own just under five minutes into the second to grab a 2-1 advantage. Defenseman Steven Santini took a shot from the far boards that bound off a Griffins’ stick in front of the net and over Pickard’s shoulder before bouncing on the goal line and eventually trickling in. It was Santini’s second of the season.

Just like the first goal, the Griffins were able to find the equalizer. This time it was from Turner Elson, whose one-timer from the right face-off circle beat Ingram to the short side and tied the game at two at the 9:10 mark of the sandwich frame.

Grand Rapids picked up the eventually game-winner on a shorthanded tally later in the second. With the Ads on the power-play, Turgeon had the puck in Milwaukee’s zone and took a shot from the right dot that was blocked, but the puck went right back to Turgeon, who took it quickly around the net, scoring on the wrap-around.

It was just the fourth shorty allowed by Milwaukee this season.

The Ads put the pressure on in the third period, outshooting the Griffins 10-5, but they couldn’t find the equalizer.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track as they continue their three-game homestand when they host the Rockford IceHogs for a pair of contests beginning Friday night at 7 p.m.