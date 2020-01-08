Memory care facility named after former Gov. Schreiber’s wife opens in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A tribute to one of the “first ladys” of Wisconsin took place in Wauwatosa.

Martin Schreiber, former Wisconsin governor, led the ribbon-cutting for a new memory care assisted living facility at the Lutheran Home. It’s named “Elaine’s Hope” — after Schreiber’s wife, Elaine, who has Alzheimer’s disease and lives at the facility.

“When there is a diagnosis, there is two patients — the person who is all, and also the caregiver,” says Schreiber. “Elaine’s hope is that people with dementia, and also caregivers, can live their best possible lives.”

Elaine’s Hope has been in the works for about four years.

What makes the facility unique is it provides care not only for dementia patients but also for their families and the people taking care of them.