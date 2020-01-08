× Milwaukee County Jail inmate dies at hospital after being found unconscious with ‘ligature around his neck’

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail died Tuesday, Jan 7 at an area hospital after he was found in his cell with a “fashioned a ligature around his neck” on Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 5 at approximately 5:36 p.m., a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was conducting rounds in the Milwaukee County Jail when he opened a cell door to check the welfare of 34-year-old Nicholas Stadtmuller.

Upon opening the door, the officer observed that Stadtmuller had fashioned a ligature around his neck and appeared to be unconscious.

Medical attention was immediately administered, and Stadtmuller was transferred to an area hospital. At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 Stadtmuller was pronounced deceased.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to conduct an independent investigation into this incident. Inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.