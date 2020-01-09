Medical Examiner: Driver in fatal 26th & Townsend crash under influence of meth, driving 90+ mph

Scene of fatal crash at 26th and Townsend, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — According to new information from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the driver in a fatal crash near 26th and Townsend was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office previously declared that speed was a factor in the crash, too — the deaths were ruled accidental.

The crash happened Friday night, Dec. 27. An initial report said the driver, 29-year-old Larry Williams Jr., was driving the vehicle and went through a yellow light before striking a tree “at a high rate of speed.” The rate of speed was said to be over 90 miles per hour, according to the Medical Examiner’s report — the posted speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour.

Including Williams Jr., there were four total fatalities in the crash. Ayana Hill, 22, and two children — a 5-month old boy and a 2-year-old girl — also died of as a result of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. A 1-year-old girl was injured and is the only survivor of the crash.

Ayana Hill, Larry Williams

