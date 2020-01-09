Officials: Employee of private driver education service drove on school grounds while intoxicated

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown School District revealed in a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 9 that an employee of a private driver education service drove on school premises while intoxicated. Police reports that were provided to the district confirmed this was the case, officials said.

The letter to parents and the media also added the following:

“The employee and the private company are not affiliated with the District in any way. The District wants to make sure that all concerned have accurate information about this situation and the benefit of the District’s perspective.

“In addition, while this type of behavior presents a hazard for everyone, it appears that harm may have been even more imminent for at least one administrator and one student. Although we are pleased to report that no one was ultimately injured, the District felt that immediate action was necessary.

“As a result, the District has advised the private driver education service that it is prohibited from bringing its personnel or vehicles onto District premises until further notice. We recognize that this may temporarily inconvenience students and parents who use this service, and regret that this suspension of the company’s access privileges was necessary. Nevertheless, the District cannot ignore clear safety hazards for our staff and students. In addition, the District has to be satisfied that organizations that serve our students and parents for other, non-school purposes are taking all necessary steps to maximize everyone’s safety when they access District premises. Consequently, this action was necessary and will remain in effect, unless and until the District receives appropriate assurances and competent supporting information that establish that the District’s safety concerns have been properly addressed.”