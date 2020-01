MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday morning, Jan. 9 near 47th and Center. The driver crashed after fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Police say officers did not pursue.

Officers later located the vehicle after it crashed near 47th and Center. The driver was at the scene.

No additional details have been released.