Blossoming bridal trends: A look at the top wedding dress trends of 2020

MILWAUKEE -- They are looks brides will love this year. Abby Janiszewski, the owner of Strike Bridal Bar, joins Real Milwaukee with the top wedding dress trends for 2020.

Strike Bridal Bar opened late last year in Walker's Point. Abby, the owner, has been in the bridal industry for more than a decade. Each gown in their collection has been carefully selected from up and coming designers based in Australia, New York, South Africa and even right here in Milwaukee. Abby also does custom-made wedding dresses. Abby received a degree in fashion design from Mount Mary College in 2012 and then moved to New York City to start her career. There, she worked under one of the biggest names in bridal before moving back to Milwaukee and developing her own collection, Abby Lynn Bridal.

Today Abby is talking about the biggest trends in wedding dresses for this year.

1. Color -- and not just blush. Some designers are doing baby blues and pastel purples -- while others are going more daring with colors like red and black.

2. Sparkles. They never go out of style.

3. Sleeves. They give dresses a romantic feel.

4. Ruffles and tiers -- in a new way.

5. Simplicity: the "less is more" started thanks to Meghan Markle's wedding gown.