Man who struck 2 pedestrians in West Bend arrested for OWI, police say

WEST BEND — A man struck two pedestrians while driving under the influence on Thursday, West Bend police say.

Authorities say a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured after being hit by a car near Main Street and Decorah Road in West Bend the afternoon of Jan. 10.

An investigation determined a suspect drove through a “solid red light” at the intersection and struck the man and woman — police say they were a couple, walking their dog.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the suspect — a 29-year-old man — for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury. Authorities say it is the man’s second offense and was on probation for his first offense — an OWI which also caused injury. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and arrested the suspect for possession of that paraphernalia as well as violating his probation. He was additionally cited for running the red light.

West Bend Fire Department personnel transported the pedestrians to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.