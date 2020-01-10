× ‘Slow down and prepare to stop:’ Winter storm to impact travel on freeways, roads

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 10 released a list of tips for safe driving in winter weather conditions. This, as a winter storm watch and a winter storm warning have been issued.

Impaired road conditions and traffic delays are expected. These weather conditions may also impact morning rush hour travel on Monday, January 13th, 2020.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist commuters throughout our freeway system and offers the following tips for safe driving in winter weather conditions:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

Wear your seatbelt. It’s the law.

Make sure that your headlights are on.

Slow down and prepare to stop. When stopping your vehicle, don’t wait until the last possible second. Four-wheel drive may help get your vehicle moving, but it doesn’t help you slow down or stop.

If you are in a ditch: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is still drivable: It’s safer to drive off the freeway to the nearest available exit. Once you have removed your vehicle from the freeway, call 911 or MCSO’s non-emergency number, 414-278-4788.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is not movable, or you are injured: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on, and call 911.

If you are in a crash, your vehicle is movable, and you are not injured: You may self-report a crash using our online reporting system within 24 hours of the incident. Go to mkesheriff.org and, under the Quick Links header, click “Report a Crash or Accident.”

Additional temporary locations to report accidents: Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility (lobby), the Patrol Substation on Watertown Plank Road, and the Airport Substation at General Mitchell International Airport.

Remember to Move Over for Emergency Personnel: The Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and personnel working on the freeway.

Be aware that all disabled vehicles must be towed during snow conditions.

Our Patrol Division will be present throughout our freeway system aiding motorists and ensuring commuter safety. Keep an eye out for emergency personnel and please be safe when driving on our freeways.