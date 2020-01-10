Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Cos. from 8 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Winter storm warning issued for most of SE Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Sunday

Waukesha plow company prepares for winter’s worst, hardware store welcomes the business

Posted 9:00 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:27PM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

WAUKESHA -- A wintry mix of rain and sleet in Waukesha County is not stopping some drivers from taking to the roads. But that could change on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Friday night was a busy one for workers of a small plow company in Waukesha. They are working to lay a brine mixture on commercial and residential lots. They hope that will keep some of the snow from sticking.

A lot has changed since Paul Terry refueled Indy cars in 1986.

"That's when I painted that car, put all the decals on that car and refueled during the races," Terry said.

But what has not changed is what that job taught Terry -- to be prepared and to work fast. Seven years ago on Friday, Jan. 10, he traded race cars for snowplows. It is a slightly cooler rush that Paul Terry Services embraces now -- the preparation ahead of a winter storm.

"Wake up in the morning. See how much has accumulated. Go out a couple times during the day tomorrow to make sure commercial accounts are clear," Terry said.

Meanwhile, there is no shortage of salt, even on a big day, at TNT Ace Hardware -- a store with all the winter fixings.

"Today has been huge. Had one of the better days for January -- probably our best winter day of all," said Mark Tomchek. "We're gonna have a lot of salt, shovels, snowblowers. We're gonna make sure we take care of that fear factor."

Terry's crews will be out plowing once the snow hits -- and he will not be the only one. Waukesha County plans to have 53 trucks on the roads as needed -- covering 53 total routes. Those crews are reminding all drivers to give them plenty of space.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.