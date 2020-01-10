× ‘We look forward to celebrating:’ Milwaukee Marathon to start, finish in Deer District on April 11

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 11, marking the second consecutive year that this running event will start and finish in Deer District. The Bucks will continue to serve as the presenting partner and host through 2022.

Registration for the Milwaukee Marathon is open at runmilwaukee.com. Prices are $29 for the 5K, $69 for the half marathon and $79 for the marathon. Prices for all distances increase on Friday, Jan. 17. Sign up with promo code BUCKS and save 10 percent on the marathon, half marathon or 5K race.

Runners in all distances will receive an exclusive finisher medal, technical running shirt and access to the afterparty. Marathoners, both half and full, will also receive a premium quarter-zip fleece.

Additionally, from 7 a.m., when the marathon starts, to about 2 p.m., a festival will take place on the plaza where people can enjoy food and beverages, as well as music and games from the Bucks Entertainment Network.

“Deer District has quickly become Milwaukee’s ultimate destination for world-class programming, so it is fitting that it is once again hosting the region’s premier running event, the Milwaukee Marathon,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to celebrating with thousands of runners for the years to come at Deer District.”