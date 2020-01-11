34-year-old Madison man reported missing, endangered

MADISON — A 34-year-old Madison man has been reported missing and endangered. Jacob Jackson was last seen Friday evening.

Authorities say Jackson was last seen near Packers Avenue in Madison — about a half-mile north of WI-113 — around 6 p.m. on Jan. 10.

He is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing around 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an army-style fatigue jacket and was carrying his backpack and a black briefcase. He is thought to be wearing glasses and recently shaved his beard.

Authorities say he may be looking to travel to California.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.