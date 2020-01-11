Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️

National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 11-12

Posted 2:45 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:19AM, January 12, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Beaver Dam — 3.9
  • Bristol — 2.1
  • Brookfield — 2.6
  • Brown Deer — 2.2
  • Eagle — 3
  • Fond du Lac — 2.5
  • Grafton — 3
  • Horicon — 2.7
  • Jackson — 3
  • Kenosha — 4
  • Kewaskum — 1.8
  • Kohler — 1.5
  • Mequon — 3
  • Milwaukee — 1.8
  • Oconomowoc — 2.3
  • Racine — 3
  • Sheboygan — 1.8
  • Shorewood — 1.9
  • Slinger — 1.2
  • Waukesha — 3
  • West Allis — 1.9
  • West Bend — 1.8
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.