× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 11-12

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.