National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 11-12
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 12.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Beaver Dam — 3.9
- Bristol — 2.1
- Brookfield — 2.6
- Brown Deer — 2.2
- Eagle — 3
- Fond du Lac — 2.5
- Grafton — 3
- Horicon — 2.7
- Jackson — 3
- Kenosha — 4
- Kewaskum — 1.8
- Kohler — 1.5
- Mequon — 3
- Milwaukee — 1.8
- Oconomowoc — 2.3
- Racine — 3
- Sheboygan — 1.8
- Shorewood — 1.9
- Slinger — 1.2
- Waukesha — 3
- West Allis — 1.9
- West Bend — 1.8